Lufkin police officer Seth Thompson back on full duty following accident in 2019

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officer Seth Thompson has been cleared and is back on full duty at the Lufkin Police Department after his accident.
Back in May 2019, Officer Seth Thompson was struck by a white SUV while on duty. After extensive physical therapy, he was on light duty for a few months.
Now, he is cleared to work again.
“Well, luckily for me, the guys that I work with have not cut me any slack,” Officer Thompson says. “So, it feels like I never left off where I was."
Of course, things would not be the same without a little office humor.
“They have been giving me a lot of grief, saying I have nine lives like a cat. So, Public Information Officer Jessica Pebsworth made me a punch card and I’m down to seven now,” Thompson says.
Officer Thompson says his recovery process went well.
“I’ve had great doctors. They have a great staff over at Regional Physical Therapy, that are wonderful at what they do. They’ve got me back to just about to 100 percent easily.”
He says the Lufkin community has deeply supported him during this time off.
“I am mostly looking forward to being able to serve the community and interacting with them. They’ve been so great to me and my family. To be able to give back to them, some way now is just rewarding in that aspect."
Officer Thompson said he would like motorists to stay alert of their surroundings at all times.
“If you see an officer with overhead lights on, just move over to the side or slow down. It means a lot to us,” Thompson expresses.
Lufkin officials say that they urge drivers to be courteous and to remember the ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ law.
