Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a sunny and mild day, cloud cover continues to spill in over the area this evening. Our winds will begin to shift more from the south as a warm front will push northward through East Texas during the morning hours tomorrow, as well as increase in speed to around 10-20+ miles per hour. A few light showers and drizzle will be possible early tomorrow but will become more likely throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances continue to increase overnight Sunday into early Monday as a cold front begins to move into East Texas from the north. No severe weather is expected with this frontal passage, but we could see isolated storms develop gusty winds, lightning, and some heavy rainfall. More rain likely behind this cold front later on Monday as a series of upper-level disturbances will track through East Texas through Wednesday. Isolated thundershowers will be possible during this timeframe but the primary concern will be possible flash flooding as we have to potential to see around 3.00″-4.00″ of rain before drying out by noon on Thursday. Another cold front is expected to push through East Texas early on Thursday and will remove any remaining moisture out of the area. Skies will remain dry through Friday which is good news for Valentine’s Day.