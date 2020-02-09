Lindale High School choir sings with Miranda Lambert at Concert

Dallas,Texas (KLTV) - Lindale native and country star Miranda Lambert is an inspiration to countless aspiring artists and the Lindale High School choir got a brief but golden moment.
Last night, Lindale’s choir was invited to join Lambert on stage for an appearance at her concert for her 'Wildcard Tour’ at American Airlines Center in Dallas according to her Instagram account.
Nearly two dozen students were invited to take part in the performance and sing her song “Tin Man” with her.
Lambert will be heading to Anaheim, Calif. to perform at the Honda Center February 20th at 7 p.m. according to her concert tour website.
