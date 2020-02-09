SFA basketball teams send UNO back to Crescent City with losses

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Lumberjacks survived a late surge by the Privateers of New Orleans to pick up their 21st win of the season. On the women’s side, the Lady Jacks ran away from UNO to avenge a last second loss earlier this season while in New Orleans.
From SFA Athletics:
Lumberjacks Place Five in Double-Digits in 81-74 Victory Over New Orleans
The SFA men’s basketball team saw all five starters score at least 10 points on the way to defeating the New Orleans Privateers 81-74 at home Saturday. The win improved SFA’s overall record to 21-3 and conference record to 12-1.
The 'Jacks had five players score in double figures, led by Kevon Harris, who had 23 points and six rebounds. John Comeaux tacked on 13 points, four assists and four steals and Roti Ware helped out with 13 points.
The SFA offense was very productive from deep, knocking down eight threes on 17 attempts. Harris was the most prolific shooter for the 'Jacks, draining five treys in the contest.
SFA forced 21 New Orleans turnovers while committing 17 themselves in Saturday's game. The 'Jacks turned those takeaways into 24 points on the other end of the floor. Comeaux's four steals led the way for SFA.
INSIDE THE BOX
» The 'Jacks shot well from three point range, knocking down eight of 17 long range attempts.» SFA never trailed in the second half on its way to victory.» SFA tallied 18 total assists in the game.» Every SFA starter scored in double figures.» SFA had a 33-26 edge on the boards in the win.» The SFA defense forced 21 turnovers.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 13 offensive boards in the game.» SFA got a team-high seven rebounds from Gavin Kensmil.
GAME SUMMARY
After UNO opened the scoring in the contest with a trey, SFA went on a 9-0 run with 19:11 left in the first half, culminating in a three from Nathan Bain, to take a 9-3 lead. The 'Jacks then added 13 points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 46-27 advantage. SFA capitalized on 14 New Orleans turnovers in the period, turning them into 18 points on the other end of the floor.
SFA kept its lead intact before going on an 8-0 run, finished off by Gavin Kensmil's layup, to grow the lead to 74-58 with 5:14 to go in the contest. The Privateers narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the 'Jacks still cruised the rest of the way for the 81-74 win. SFA got out on the break in the period, scoring 10 fast break points.
NEXT UP
The 'Jacks are back in action on Wednesday in Corpus Christi, as they look to avenge their lone conference loss of the season with a 7:00 p.m. tip.
SFA Wins Turnover Battle and Takes Down New Orleans 59-47
The SFA women's basketball team pulled away from the New Orleans women's basketball team in the second half on the way to a 59-47 win over the Privateers at home Saturday. SFA's overall record moved to 18-4 and conference record improved to 11-2 following the victory.
The Ladyjacks had two players score in double figures, led by Alyssa Mayfield, who had 14 points. Aaliyah Johnson added 12 points, two steals and two blocks off the bench and Stephanie Visscher added nine points and two steals.
SFA shared the ball well in Saturday's game, racking up 15 assists on 21 made field goals. Individually, Marissa Banfield dished out the most for the Ladyjacks with five assists.
The SFA defense held New Orleans shooters to only 29.8% from the field, including 27.8% from three-point range.
INSIDE THE BOX
» The Ladyjacks held the Privateers to only 29.8% shooting from the field.» SFA never trailed in the second half on its way to victory.» The Ladyjacks shared the ball well, recording an assist on 71% of made baskets.» The SFA bench came alive by scoring 33 points to its scoring output.» The Ladyjacks forced 27 New Orleans turnovers while committing only 16 on the other end.» The SFA defense forced 27 turnovers.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 13 offensive boards in the game. SFA got a team-high six rebounds from Riley Harvey.» Alyssa Mayfield led the Ladyjacks with 14 points.
GAME SUMMARY
Saturday's game got off to a slow start for both teams, as the 'Jacks held a narrow 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. SFA did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring six of its nine points close to the basket.
New Orleans rallied to take a 17-15 lead before SFA went on an 8-0 run starting at the 3:49 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from Visscher, to take a 23-17 lead. The Privateers cut into that lead, but the Ladyjacks still enjoyed a 25-20 advantage heading into halftime. SFA forced 10 New Orleans turnovers in the period and turned them into eight points.
SFA wasted no time building on its lead, going on a 10-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Riley Harvey, to expand its lead further to 35-20 with 6:45 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Privateers had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Ladyjacks still entered the fourth quarter with a 42-33 edge. SFA's bench made the most of its minutes in the period, as non-starters totaled six of the team's 17 third-quarter points.
The Ladyjacks coasted to the win from there, increasing their margin of victory by outscoring the Privateers 17-14 in the fourth quarter. SFA took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring 10 of its 17 points in the paint.
NEXT UP
The Ladyjacks are back in action on Wednesday, when they’ll take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m.