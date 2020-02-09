Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloudy skies and rain have moved into East Texas and will be here for a while. This morning, most of us are waking up to clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s. By this afternoon, spotty showers will move in and we will warm to the low 70s. In the late afternoon and evening hours, we have the potential for a few strong to possibly severe storms to come through mainly our far northwestern counties. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App download so you can stay weather alert. Overnight, lows will be in the low 50s and showers will continue. Tomorrow, a cold front will make its way through our area. This will bring heavy rainfall in the afternoon, and a cool off to the upper 50s. Showers will continue all day Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures sitting in the low 50s. Rain totals over the next few days could reach up to 6 inches in some spots so flash flooding is possible. By Thursday we will see clear skies. For Valentine’s Day on Friday expect mostly sunny skies and mid-50s. On Saturday, we could see a few showers move back into our area.