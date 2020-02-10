Bell presents new helicopter model to U.S. Navy

“When you turn on the TV at night and see a V-22 Osprey or one of our H-1 product lines, and they’re providing humanitarian aid and support in a far away land after a tsunami or an earthquake, it is a swelling of pride deep inside knowing that aircraft was built right here in the Texas Panhandle by the men and women of this great community, and now it’s off in far away reaches of the globe doing humanitarian work," said Henderson.