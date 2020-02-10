East Texas organization giving away prom dresses

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - The dreams of countless girls are coming true right now — thanks to the many giving hearts in East Texas.
The Carthage Service League is hosting its sixth annual prom dress giveaway. For Gayla LaGrone, the organizer, this is one of her favorite times of the year.
“It’s the best thing I do all year,” LaGrone said. “If only one girl finds a dress, that’s fine with me because it’s just a wonderful feeling.”
Between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 and from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 8, young girls from anywhere can come and find that perfect dress ahead of prom season.
“The reward is seeing girls come out in their dresses, every girl wants to have on a beautiful dress during prom,” LaGrone said. “It’s a dream come true for them, we just want to make sure everyone has that.”
The giveaway is happening inside the Sammy Brown Library hospitality room, located at 319 S. Market Street in Carthage.
Girls need to come with a student ID as well.
“It just makes the town closer I think,” LaGrone said — adding that the dresses are all donated by East Texans. “They are just so giving.”
Though it is not mandatory, LaGrone added the Carthage Service League is collecting food for a local pantry and appreciates any donations from people picking out a dress.
Girls can also take their new dress to TLC Cleaners in Carthage for a free cleaning.
