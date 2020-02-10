First Alert: More periods of moderate-to-heavy rain likely through Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A slow-moving cold front will combine with lots of moisture and upper level disturbances passing overhead to keep high-end rain chances in the forecast tonight and the next couple of days.
Since more rounds of rain will fall on saturated grounds, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a handful of our KTRE viewing area through 6 p.m. Wednesday. This does include Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties.
Rainfall amounts look to average around three-to-five inches through Wednesday, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible in a few locations.
In addition to the passing rain showers and locally heavy downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday, it will also feel noticeably cooler behind the cold front, with highs topping out in the upper 50’s on Tuesday.
A Pacific cold front will push through late in the day on Wednesday, shifting the moisture and storm track away from us. This will lead to a return to sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures returning for Thursday and Valentine’s Day on Friday.
By the weekend, however, an onshore flow will bring back the clouds and some low-to-modest chances of rain as the weather pattern continues to remain very progressive.
