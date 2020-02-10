First Alert Weather: Rain, flash flooding possible through Wednesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This morning we are starting off with cloudy skies and spotty showers. Some of this rain will have some lightning and thunder along with it. Wet weather will continue all day long for all of East Texas with the possibility of one or two stronger storms late in the day. A cold front will be slowly passing through our area today and might not even make it to Deep East Texas by the afternoon. This will make temperatures cooler up north and warmer down south. Northern counties should expect to sit in the mid to upper 50s all day, with southern counties reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight, the rain will continue and temperatures will drop to the upper 40s. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be very similar with rain expected all day and temperatures in the low 50s. Rain totals over the next few days could reach up to 6 inches in some spots so be prepared for flash flooding. Clear and dry skies will make a return for Thursday and Friday as we warm to the mid to upper 50s. For your weekend, rain chances return but we will stay warm in the upper 50s to low 60s.