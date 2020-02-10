Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NAVAL ACADEMY-MIDSHIPMAN DEATH
Midshipman dies during Naval Academy physical readiness test
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Navy midshipman has died while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy. The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas. Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test. Officials said Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review. Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.
BAR SHOOTING-SECURITY GUARD
Two shot, one fatally, by security guard at Houston bar
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a security guard at a sports bar fatally shot one man and wounded another on the northern outskirts of Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three guards were trying to remove people from Ojos Locos Sports Cantina as the bar was closing early Sunday when “some type of altercation” occurred involving several people. Gonzalez said one guard opened fire, killing one person at the scene while the second person was hospitalized in stable condition. No names have been released.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-DETENTION-SICK-CHILD
ICE sued over treatment of 5-year-old with head injury
HOUSTON (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old Guatemalan boy has sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the medical care he has received in detention for a head injury suffered before the family was arrested. The lawsuit filed late Friday in California asks a judge to order the child be taken to a pediatric neurologist or pediatric neurosurgeon. It also seeks to prevent ICE from trying to immediately deport the family. ICE has defended the care the boy has received at its detention center in Dilley, Texas.
AP-US-OSCARS-BEST-ACTRESS
Zellweger completes comeback with best-actress Oscar win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Renée Zellweger completed a Hollywood comeback for the ages at the Oscars, winning as best actress for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy.” Written off during a six-year hiatus from acting that ended in 2016, Zellweger returned to claim her second Oscar after 16 years. She won supporting-actress honors in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.” Zellweger was a heavy favorite for “Judy,” having swept honors at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, British film awards and Independent Spirit Awards.
CHINA OUTBREAK-US EVACUEES
More planes with quarantined China passengers arrive in US
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds more people evacuated from the virus zone in China are arriving at military bases across the U.S. All passengers will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of illness. Dr. Jennifer McQuiston with the Centers for Disease Control said Friday that fewer than 100 people will stay at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. She says no one on board had shown signs of illness. The plane arrived from the Wuhan region of China, the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus. The plane left Texas and later landed in Omaha, Nebraska, where passengers will be quarantined at a nearby Nebraska National Guard training base.
AP-US-TEEN-KILLED-BULLYING
Police: Texas teen killed by bully he had stopped earlier
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Arlington, Texas, say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot by another teen who the victim had stopped from bullying a few days earlier. Police say Samuel Reynolds died Thursday after being shot by the teen described as between “13 and 15-years old” and who lived at the same apartment complex as Reynolds. Police spokesman Christopher Cook said Reynolds had reported “having some trouble with the suspect" in the days after he stopped him from bullying a smaller boy. The suspect's name was not released.
AP-US-DREADLOCKS-SCHOOL-SUSPENSION
Texas lawmakers are drafting a hair discrimination bill
HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Legislative Black Caucus announced it's working on a bill that would ban discrimination based on hair textures and styles commonly associated with race following the suspension of a black high school student near Houston. The Texas Tribune reports lawmakers, accompanied by black leaders and advocates, announced the CROWN Act at a press conference on Thursday. The bill is a show of support for students like Deandre Arnold, who was suspended from Hill High School in Mont Belvieu and won't be able to attend graduation unless he cuts his dreadlocks.
AP-BBC-BAYLOR-BASEBALL-SUSPENSIONS
Baylor to suspend 14 baseball players after hazing incident
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University will suspend 14 baseball players during the upcoming season due to a hazing incident from last year, school officials announced Friday. The incident happened in February 2019 and officials said they became aware of it three months later. School officials said a full investigation took place but they did not offer details about the hazing incident, only saying alcohol and drugs were not involved. Mack Rhoades, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics said this type of behavior “is not reflective of the mission and vision of Baylor Athletics." Each player who was involved will be suspended two games apiece.
HOUSTON EXPLOSION
Officials reviewing if man's death tied to Houston explosion
HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says a 47-year-old man who was injured by debris from his home when an industrial warehouse in Houston exploded last month has died. But officials could not immediately say if his death would be added to the confirmed list of two people who died in the explosion. The attorney said Gilberto Mendoza Cruz died Wednesday. The attorney said he believes Cruz's death is linked to the Jan. 24 blast at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing as he was healthy before the explosion. Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Galvan said officials were still determining if Cruz's death would be considered explosion-related.
AP-US-MASS-SHOOTING-TEXAS
Walmart shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 21-year-old man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans in the border city of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes. An indictment unsealed Thursday charges Patrick Crusius with 90 counts under federal hate crime and firearms laws. Federal prosecutors announced the charges at a Thursday afternoon news conference in El Paso. The Department of Justice will consult with the defense and victims' families before deciding if they will pursue a death penalty. Ultimately, the decision is up to Attorney General William Barr. Crusius already faces a potential death sentence in a state capital murder case.