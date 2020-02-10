Boil-water notice issued for some Lilbert-Looneyville customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lilbert-Looneyville Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice due to a break in line.
The areas affected are FM 343 East of the Lilbert-Looneyville plant and FM 225 North and South of FM 343 excluding the Flower Mountain area. For everyone affected it is advised that you boil the water before you drink it or cook with it due to all the harmful bacteria and other microbes that are found in the water.
If you have any questions you may contact Tommy Deal at 936-371-3423.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.