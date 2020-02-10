Republican candidates vying for Nacogdoches County District Attorney face-off in open forum

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Republican candidates vying for the office of Nacogdoches County District Attorney spoke about their experience and what makes them the best fit for office during an open forum on Monday.
Rey Morin, an attorney in Nacogdoches County, and Andrew Jones, current assistant prosecutor held a public forum sponsored by the Nacogdoches Republican Women.
Morin said one of his first acts in office would be to work with judges to try more cases.
“If you plea out a drug case, and you give the 10 years, 10 years, 10 years, and you try the same case and the jury gives them 25, 30 years, then you’re doing a disservice to the community all these years,” Morin explained.
“You’ve got to try cases; that’s how you know what the jury wants you to do.”
Jones agreed with the concept, but had a more stream-lined approach to handling the number of cases tried in Nacogdoches County. He presented a ‘first-chair, second-chair’ concept that would see one prosecutor pick up most of the docket and “prep” work, and one prosecutor actually try the case.
“That way we aren’t getting bogged down with managing the docket, managing the hearings, managing the trials; we can focus on our particular area of expertise,” said Jones.
Morin and Jones will face-off in a similar open forum on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Nacogdoches County Annex.
