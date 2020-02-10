Shelby County Sheriff: Remains of man missing since November have been found

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The body of a 74-year-old man who went missing in November was located in a wooded area of a pasture off of County Road 2135 on Sunday.
In a press release that was posted on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website, Sheriff Willis Blackwell, said that Jimmy Anderson’s body was found near his pickup, which appeared to be stuck. Willis sais Anderson’s body was found near his truck as if he had been trying to get it unstuck.
A Shelby County Today article states that there were no signs of foul play and that Anderson’s body was sent off for an autopsy.
In a previous story, Anderson’s daughter, Betty Basham, said Anderson left home driving a white 2002 extended-cab Chevrolet pickup truck with a blue stripe along the bottom. He left home around 3 a.m., she said.
The family told KTRE that a surveillance camera videotaped Anderson leaving the home where he lived for 30 years. For now, the video isn’t being shared publicly, but what a granddaughter described is mystifying.
"He came out this door, straight back, like there was nothing wrong with him,” said K’Teria Clifton, Anderson’s granddaughter.
Clifton said her grandfather normally used a walker. Family members said Anderson did not take his walker or his cell phone.
“He walked down this wheelchair ramp. And got in his truck which was parked right here,” Clifton said. “And for 40 minutes, he sat in that truck putting it in reverse and then in park. Reverse, park, reverse, park, drive. Brake light, brake light, brake light. This lasted for a solid 40 minutes before he finally backed out."
In the home at the time of Anderson’s disappearance were Anderson’s son, three grandchildren, and another daughter.
