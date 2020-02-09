Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Cloudy skies will persist through the next several days as we now enter a much more active weather pattern. After a batch of scattered showers and isolated thundershowers this afternoon/evening, our first real round of rain will arrive overnight and early tomorrow morning as a strong cold front will slowly move through the area. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be likely along and ahead of this cold front, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of East Texas under a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) due to the chance of quarter-half dollar size hail. We could also see a few isolated instances of damaging thunderstorm winds, and while the tornado and flash flooding threats are low, they are not at zero. As the cold front slowly pushes south through East Texas tomorrow, we will likely see another period of potentially very heavy rainfall move through East Texas from the west due to an upper-level disturbance further out west. More rain will be likely throughout the PM hours of Tuesday, as well as throughout the day of Wednesday and overnight before finally drying out very early on Thursday. Before it is all said and done, we could potentially see rainfall totals ranging from 2.00″-5.00″ with localized spots possibly seeing even greater totals, so flash flooding could pose a threat to low-lying and poor drainage areas by Wednesday. Now is a good time to remind everyone not to try to drive through floodwaters. Spending the time to use a different, safer route will far outweigh risking your life by trying to drive through a flooded roadway. East Texas stays dry through Valentine’s Day before clouds move back on Saturday with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers possible late Saturday into very early Sunday.