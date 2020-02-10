Texas Historical Commission in works to take ownership of Goodnight Historical Center

GOODNIGHT, Texas (KFDA) - The Charles Goodnight Historical Center will have a chance to grow, if a change in ownership goes through.
“Charles Goodnight’s story is extremely important to the history of the Panhandle, to the entire state of Texas, the economic and agricultural history of the state. Even nationally, the cultural interest, in that so much of Charles Goodnight’s life and success really contributed to kind of that idea of the cowboy culture in Texas,” said Chris Florance, Texas Historical Commission communication director.
A timeline is difficult to forecast, as this site is privately funded, compared to typical sites which were already owned by state parks and wildlife. The Texas Historical Commission is set to come visit the site next week, then the board has to vote on what is best for the Goodnight community.
“We should be able to move forward and transfer the property within the near term. Some of the things that I think need to be discussed is, we need to get a better idea of how many employees are needed, what kind of resources we are going to have, what budget we are going to have to work with within this budget,” said Florance.
“Them taking ownership is going to open a lot of doors for us. Armstrong County Museum did a fantastic job raising the money, restoring this beautiful home, but it’s expensive to keep a home like this up and running,” said Kelli Heatley, events coordinator for the Charles Goodnight House.
The idea of having THC take ownership has been bounced around for years starting with Anne Christian and Montie Goodin, who played a huge part in the restoration of the house.
“Those ladies were forward thinking enough to realize that once we get it to a position that we feel comfortable with, we’re going to need to seek out help to take it to the next level,” said Heatley.
THC will be able to take it to the next level, as the historical center has plans to expand in the future.
“We want to build an education wing. We would love to have a bigger outdoor structure, to have inside events because of our weather we have here. They are going to ensure that this place stays here and is properly ran probably longer than I’ll be around, so that’s a great opportunity for us,” said Heatley.
