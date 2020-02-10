WEBXTRA: SFA nets six points for AP Top 25 poll

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University men’s basketball team is continuing to get recognition for their success on the court.
The team pushed their conference lead to three games on Saturday with a win over New Orleans. SFA is 21-3 on the season. The team received 6 points in the latest AP Top 25 poll which landed them in the receiving votes category.
Their lone conference loss came to Texas A&M Corpus Christi on January 8 at home. SFA lost by one point after failing to make a shot in the closing seconds. The team looks to avenge that loss on Wednesday night when they travel to the Islanders’ home court.
