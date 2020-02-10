WEBXTRA: SFA softball pitcher sets school strike-out record

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Ashley Kriesel had about as good as a start to her senior year as possible.
The ace pitcher threw 19 strikes outs and faced only 23 batters in a 7 inning no-hitter against Southern University over the weekend. Kriesel said this was only her second ever college no-hitter, the first coming as a junior college player at Galveston College.
Head Coach Nicole Dickson jokes that she did not realize there was even a no-hitter until about 15 minutes after the game because she was too frustrated that the team only scored 3 runs in the game.
SFA will need another strong weekend from Kriesel as they head up to the Maverick Invitational at UT-Arlington this Friday to play five games in three days.
