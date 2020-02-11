Diboll man dies in wreck involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officials have confirmed that one person died in an overnight crash on Highway 69 north of Lufkin Monday night.
The wreck happened on the north side of Lufkin, near the intersection of 69 and Chimney Rock. Our reporter at the scene said that two vehicles were involved.
According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m., a passenger vehicle traveling south on Highway 69 crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck an 18-wheeler head-on.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, identified as Austin Christmas, 27, of Diboll was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.