Diboll man dies in wreck involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin

Diboll man dies in wreck involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
The wreck is on Hwy 69 near Chimney Rock. (Source: KTRE/Caleb Beames)
By Stephanie Frazier | February 10, 2020 at 10:11 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 8:20 AM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officials have confirmed that one person died in an overnight crash on Highway 69 north of Lufkin Monday night.

The wreck happened on the north side of Lufkin, near the intersection of 69 and Chimney Rock. Our reporter at the scene said that two vehicles were involved.

According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m., a passenger vehicle traveling south on Highway 69 crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck an 18-wheeler head-on.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, identified as Austin Christmas, 27, of Diboll was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The wreck happened north of Lufkin on Hwy 69
The wreck happened north of Lufkin on Hwy 69 (Source: KTRE)

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.