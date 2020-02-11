First Alert: One more round of heavy downpours before drier weather returns

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Make sure you keep those umbrellas handy since you will more than likely need them for one more day before drier weather finally makes a return for the latter half of the week.
Since more rounds of rain will fall on saturated grounds, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for a handful of our KTRE viewing area through 6 p.m. Wednesday. This does include Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties.
Our last and main round of heavy downpours will move in on Wednesday morning. This is when we could see some locally heavy rainfall and some ponding of the water on area roadways, especially in low-lying spots and our typical, poor drainage areas.
By Wednesday afternoon, a Pacific cold front will sweep through and shift the rain and deeper moisture away from us, allowing East Texas to finally dry out.
Behind this frontal system, we will see a return to sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures for Thursday and Valentine’s Day on Friday.
By the weekend, however, an onshore flow will bring back the clouds and some low-to-modest chances of rain as the weather pattern continues to remain very progressive.
