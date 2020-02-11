Monday marks 4 years since death of Holli Jeffcoat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police found 18-year-old Jeffcoat in her home on Feb. 10, 2016. She had multiple stab wounds, her throat had been cut and her uterus had been removed. Authorities said whoever killed Jeffcoat tried to set the house on fire to cover it up.
Jeffcoat’s stepfather, James Holland, was arrested a month later, on March 10, 2016. Jeffcoat’s mother, Debi Holland, was taken into custody a month after that, on April 10, 2016.
Both were charged with capital murder, aggravated assault of a disabled person and sexual assault of a child.
James Holland is accused of a series of sexual assaults on Jeffcoat that authorities believe led to her pregnancy before her death. CPS said the family had a history of abuse.
On December 18, 2018, James Holland pleaded guilty to capital murder in Lubbock County. The district attorney’s office was seeking the death penalty, but because Holland pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
When recommending that punishment in court documents, District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said it was one of the most horrific crimes she had seen and that the defendant never needs to see the light of day.
Holli’s mother, Debi Holland was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to injury to a child/elderly or disabled person back in November 2019.
For more, see our previous story at: http://www.kcbd.com/2018/12/24/lubbock-da-holli-jeffcoat-murderer-he-never-needs-see-light-day/
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.