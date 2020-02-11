EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! More rain today. Expect cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers off and on all day long. Some rain could come with a bit of lightning and a few thundershowers could produce some brief, heavy downpours. Temperatures will stay in the 40s most of the day, barely reaching the lower 50s this afternoon. North and northeast winds could be breezy at times with gusts of 12-15 mph. More rain will be on the way tomorrow, especially as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rainfall is expected along the front, but rain will end from west to east behind the front by Wednesday late afternoon and early evening. Clearing skies are expected by Thursday morning. Still cool Thursday and Friday afternoons, but with a lot more sunshine. Clouds will increase again this weekend with more chances for rain by Sunday and increasing into early next week.