NW State looks to sweep Incarnate Word

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Incarnate Word has relied heavily on its freshmen. Drew Lutz, Keaston Willis, Vincent Miszkiewicz and Marcus Larsson have combined to account for 55 percent of the team's scoring this year and 57 percent of all Cardinals points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Lutz has connected on 30.9 percent of the 94 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He's also made 87.3 percent of his foul shots this season.