SFA football player back on campus after being shot in the head

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA football player LaCoryien Washington wakes up everyday thankful for the little things in life after he survived a gun shot wound to his head in October.
"I am blessed," Washington said. "I looked up how many people can survive and it is not a good outcome."
In October, Washington went home on the team’s off week. He was with his little brother at a Halloween party and while they were leaving was shot in the head by a random driver.
"I remember pretty much everything up to them giving me medicine. It was scary."
Washington has yet to be cleared by the training staff but he says he is leaving that in God's hands.
“It makes you grateful for the little things,” Washington said. '[Little Things] like simple things like waking up, being able to walk, being able to eat, just the little things like that."
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.