2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler shuts down traffic on Hwy 69 north of Chimney Rock in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A wreck on Highway 69 north of Lufkin Monday night congested traffic for some time.
The wreck happened on the north side of Lufkin, near the intersection of 69 and Chimney Rock. Our reporter at the scene says that two vehicles are involved. One is a white vehicle which is in the roadway, and the other is an 18-wheeler which is off the road in the grass.
Traffic on Hwy 69 is being slowly allowed through on the shoulders of the roadway.
Texas DPS and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene with EMS. Please avoid the area and if you are already there, watch carefully to avoid hitting vehicles or first responders who are working the scene.
