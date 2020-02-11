WEBXTRA: Search resumes for missing 57-year-old Nacogdoches County woman

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The search for a missing 67-year-old Nacogdoches County woman has entered its third day, and authorities are using drones and a dog to search wooded areas.
KTRE News spoke to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges about the ongoing search on Tuesday.
NCSO deputies and volunteers resumed the search for Linda Christine Wheeler Tuesday morning. Wheeler was last seen at her home on County Road 154 early Sunday morning.
Family members said that the last thing Wheeler said to them was that she was heading to see family members in the San Augustine area. She took off on foot.
According to a press release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Wheeler has been known to hitch-hike, and her family members have said that she has a history of mental illness.
Linda is 5’ 3” in height and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes with black hair. She was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt, blue jeans, carrying a black purse, with socks on and no shoes
The search was centered around the 2864 area in the Pleasant Hill Community because someone spotted a woman walking along the highway and thought it might be Wheeler. However, it turned out to be a false alarm.n
“We searched all day Sunday, and we followed up on leads Monday,” Bridges said. “We’re searching the wooded areas again because we don’t know if she ever made it out of the woods.”
Bridges said they are being assisted by a search and rescue team from the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department that has a search dog. He added that they are also using drones to search for Wheeler.
Anyone who might have seen Wheeler walking along a road or even gave her a ride is urged to call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7777. The sheriff said tipsters won’t get in trouble; they’re just trying to find information that will help them locate Wheeler.
