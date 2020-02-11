$3,600+ worth of stuff stolen from Ulta, police say

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — In deference to the artistic prose of Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook posts, KSLA News 12 shares the following as it recently was posted by the department:
"We all need hobbies. They are a great way to spend our free time and deal with stress in our lives. They can actually make us better people if we choose productive ones, such as working out, painting flowers, yoga or even watching TV documentaries.
"However, not all of us choose our hobbies wisely. That seems to be the case with this week’s Felony Friday honoree, who apparently finds great personal satisfaction in taking things that don’t belong to her.
"We have a felony theft warrant for 19-year-old Grace Procella. She went into Ulta Beauty late last month and loaded up with over $3,600 of stuff that she neglected to pay for.
"Detective Austin Butts recognized her on the surveillance video from this case after she was identified in a theft from yet another business in town a few days after that.
"We’re seeing a pattern here. Sounds like she needs an opportunity for a little self-reflection. Fortunately for her, we’ve got a place here at Bi-State (Jail) where she will have plenty of time to ponder her choices and path in life. Actually, the whole fourth floor is dedicated to that.
“Help us to help her. Call us at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers if you know where we can find her.”
Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers’ phone number is (903) 793-STOP.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.