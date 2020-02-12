Affidavit: Hudson ISD teacher’s aide slapped mentally disabled student’s face

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - An officer with the Hudson ISD Police Department arrested a teacher’s aide on Tuesday in connection with allegations that she slapped a mentally disabled student’s face.
Lesa Langley, 44, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony injury to a child/elderly person/disabled individual charge. She was released alter Tuesday after she posted bail on a bond amount of $3,500.
According to the arrest affidavit, Hudson ISD Superintendent Donnie Webb contacted the school district’s police department about an incident that allegedly occurred on the Bonner Elementary campus at about 1:05 p.m. on Feb. 3. Webb told the police department’s chief that a staff member had possibly assaulted a student during P.E.
Later that day, Chief Michael Daniel spoke to Leslea Herbert, a PE coach with Hudson ISD. Herbert said the victim, a boy, left the gym to see the nurse and said he was fine when he came back at about 12:55 p.m. He then went to sit with his group, the affidavit stated.
Herbert told Daniel that within a few minutes, she noticed the boy struggling with Langley as she was trying to assist him to one of the chairs in the gym. According to the affidavit, she kept an eye on the situation and saw the boy sitting in the chair and Langley standing over him.
“At this time, [the victim] began swinging his arms in the air toward Mrs. Langley,” the affidavit stated. “During this time, Mrs. Herbert witnessed Mrs. Langley hit [the victim] in the left side of the face with her open right hand.”
Herbert told the Hudson ISD police chief that she saw and heard the contact and that it seemed to be a fair amount of force, the affidavit stated. At that point, Langley tried to take the boy back to the classroom.
The victim then started to scream and lay on the floor, refusing to get up, the affidavit stated. Herbert and another staff member went to help defuse the situation, and after a while, the boy calmed down enough to return to his classroom.
When Herbert spoke to a student who was sitting next to the victim during the incident, he said, “The boy was trying to hit the teacher, and the teacher slapped him across the cheek.”
Herbert told Daniel that this was the first time she had seen this sort of behavior from Langley and that her actions appeared out of character, the affidavit stated.
The chief also talked to an administrator who spoke to Langley about what happened. The man said that Langley admitted to slapping the boy and was very upset in regard to her actions, the affidavit stated.
“Mrs. Langley stated that she reacted without thinking and did not know why she hit [the victim],” the affidavit stated.
When the administrator and a Hudson ISD police officer spoke to the victim’s mother, she said that she wanted to pursue criminal charges against Langley, the affidavit stated.
