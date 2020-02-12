Angelina County deputies arrest 2 men who were allegedly stealing copper from paper mill

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men Tuesday night in connection with allegations that they got trapped after they were caught in the act of stealing copper from the old paper mill on U.S. Highway 103 East.
Michael Jean Allen, 22, and Guadalupe Torres, 35, were both arrested and charged with second-degree felony criminal mischief between $150,000 and $300,000.
Torres’ bond amount was set at $50,000. No bond amount has been set for Allen’s charge yet.
According to the narrative of the offense report, two ACSO deputies and a lieutenant responded United Sands and Materials, which is located at 3869 Highway 103 East in reference to a burglary in progress. United Sands and Materials is located at the site of the former paper mill.
When the first ACSO deputy arrived on the scene and talked to the complainants, he learned that an unknown number of suspects were trapped on the third floor of the building.
“The complainant advised the suspects were using power tools inside the room,” the narrative stated. “The complainant advised he overheard the suspects talking about cutting the copper wires from the electric room.’
The complainant also told the ACSO deputy that the suspects were trapped inside the room.
The first deputy at the scene waited on backup to arrive. Then, he and the other two ACSO deputies entered the room and found Allen and Torres.
According to the offense report, the two men were found with a headlamp, wire cutters, electric saws, grinders, two tool bags, two hand-held radios, and nine “cut wheels.” The offense report also said the men had Bit-O-Honey and Mentos candies with them when they were taken into custody.
The suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
