Another major announcement planned Wednesday for proposed UTHSC medical school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Another major announcement is expected about the proposed medical school for the University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler.
A news conference is planned for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at Willow Brook Country Club.
Last week the University of Texas System announced its intention to establish a medical school in northeast Texas. Approval from the University of Texas System Board of Regents will be sought at a meeting on February 26, according to board chairman Kevin Eltife.
The announcement is described in a media release as having “monumental significance for the people of Tyler and Northeast Texas.”
Eltife and Kirk Calhoun, MD, President of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler will be joined by special guests in making the announcement.
East Texas Now will stream live coverage of the planned press conference, starting at 11 a.m. Watch from the free KLTV mobile app or by clicking EastTexasNow.live
RELATED
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.