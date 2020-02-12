“A cut above the rest”, Crockett dog wins big at Westminster dog show

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas dog took a bite out of the Big Apple last weekend. The 4-year-old Treeing Walker Coon Hound won “Best of Breed” at the Westminster dog show in New York City.
Brandy is a 4-year-old Treeing Walker Coon Hound.
“She got passed around a lot. A friend of mine actually found her on Traders Row, which is where there are a bunch of dogs’ and someone is trying to sell them. She saw her papers, grabbed her up and took her home,” McRae explains.
In a few short years, she went from being an overlooked pup to the star of the show.
“In July of 2018, she had her first AKC show and I thought this dog is going to be something special,” McRae says. “This is going to be the one right here.”
McRae and her team prepped Brandy for the Superbowl of dog shows: Westminster. People travel from different countries to compete in it.
McRae says, “On the way up there, her co-owner said ‘I want to win breed. I said, do it. Go get it!”
And then Sunday, Brandy won “Best in Breed”.
“She has that extra and you need a dog that has that extra,” McRae says. “I mean, we’ve taken pictures of her in the ring and when you see it, you’re like that’s it. She has it.”
McRae says she is thankful that no one wanted Brandy at first, because it is more than just shows for them-- they have created a once in a lifetime bond.
“Simply the best. As the judge told us in the breeding room, ’she’s a cut above the rest’. Those were his exact words when he picked her,” McRae says.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.