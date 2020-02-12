First Alert: Getting a chance to dry out as a cool sunshine makes a welcome return

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There is a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel and we can now see that light now that the last of the wet weather is beginning to push east of the Sabine River.
With some partial clearing taking place tonight, look for a colder night as overnight lows drop into the lower 40’s.
Another frontal boundary moving through on Thursday will lead to a cool, northerly breeze and a return to sunshine to round out the week. The sunshine will be out on Thursday and Friday as cold mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons with daytime highs topping out in the middle-to-upper 50’s.
Even though southerly winds quickly ensue this weekend, we have lowered the rain chances as most, if not all, of your weekend is now looking mainly dry. There will be a 20% chance of isolated showers on Sunday, but your outdoor plans should be good to go this weekend despite the fact that more clouds will be streaming back into our part of the state to go along with warmer temperature readings.
As we transition into next week, however, rain chances will be returning as warmer air and higher moisture levels will help garner a 40% chance of rain on Monday followed by a 60% chance of rain on Tuesday. The higher rain chances on Tuesday will come courtesy of another strong cold front.
Cooler weather and some lingering showers look to stick around through the middle of next week as the cloudy, dreary days of February will be with us more times than not.
