Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 42 points, Russell Westbrook had 36 and the Houston Rockets snapped Boston's seven-game win streak with a 116-105 victory over the Celtics. Houston broke it open with a 15-2 run that made it 116-98 with about two minutes left. Harden scored six points during the decisive stretch, and Danuel House had five. The Rockets enjoyed a big advantage at the line, going 37 for 42 compared to 20 for 25 for the Celtics. Harden made 17 of 18 foul shots. Gordon Hayward had 20 points in Boston's first loss since Jan. 26. Jaylen Brown scored 19, and Jayson Tatum had 15 on 5-for-15 shooting.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game slide by topping the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106. Dejounte Murray also scored 25 points for San Antonio, which had dropped eight of 10 overall. Patty Mills had 20 points, and fellow reserve Derrick White finished with 17. Oklahoma City dropped its second straight after a stretch of nine wins in 10 games. Chris Paul scored 31 points for the Thunder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17.
DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn got his sixth career hat trick _ despite putting only two pucks in the net _ and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1. Benn scored the game’s first goal in the first period, added a power-play tally in the second and was awarded his third with 1:19 to play when he was pulled down on the way to shooting at an empty net. Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina in the first period against Anton Khudobin, who made 24 saves for his third straight win.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Marwin González has become the first batter from the 2017 Houston Astros team that won the World Series to publicly apologize for his role in the sign-stealing scandal. González addressed the subject upon reporting to spring training with the Minnesota Twins, his current club. González says he's “remorseful for everything that happened” that season. The multi-positional player had the best year of his career in 2017. Major League Baseball's investigation into the sign-stealing system resulted in penalties for the Astros organization and the firing of their general manager and manager.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have added veteran Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to their young core as the club closes in on the playoffs for the first time in four years. Kidd-Gilchrist joins Dallas after taking a buyout in Charlotte. The 26-year-old was the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft behind former Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis. The Mavericks have waived Ryan Broekhoff to make room for Kidd-Gilchrist. The eighth-year pro gives Dallas the size and experience to help defensively against elite forwards in the rugged Western Conference. Offense could be an issue for Kidd-Gilchrist, a 28% career shooter on 3-pointers.
NEW YORK (AP) — Forbes is listing the average value of NBA franchises over $2 billion for the first time, a figure that has grown nearly 600% in the last decade. The average NBA franchise is now valued at just over $2.1 billion, with Forbes saying the New York Knicks — worth $4.6 billion by the magazine's calculations — ranking atop the league list. The Los Angeles Lakers were listed with a worth of $4.4 billion by Forbes, with the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion.