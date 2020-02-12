Jury set to decide Lufkin man’s sentence in connection with Christmas Eve murder

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County jury will start deliberating the sentence for a Lufkin man who pleaded guilty to the 2017 shooting death of a woman Thursday morning.
The sentencing trial for Cedarrius Blake will be held in Judge Paul White’s 159th Judicial District Court. Blake faces anywhere from five to 99 years in prison and fine of up to $10,000.
Back in December of 2019, Blake pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of Tresten Gray. She was found in her car on Tripletree Street on Christmas Eve in 2017after Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots-fired report in that area.
Detectives with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers arrested Blake on Garrison Drive on Dec. 28, 2017.
The state rested its case on Feb. 6. Prosecutors called Trina King, Gray’s mother, to the stand. She told the jury that her daughter was “a beautiful person inside and out” and that family holidays have been difficult since she was murdered.
Earlier this week, the defense rested its case. The defense called Blake’s mother to the stand, and she told the jurors that she felt like she failed her son.
