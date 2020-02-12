Louisiana man disappears during venture into Texas

OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Northwest Louisiana man would venture about 17 miles into East Texas once a month to help a friend.
But the Caddo Parish resident has yet to return home a week after his most recent trip to Smithfield, a community along Texas Highway 49 about a dozen miles northeast of Jefferson in eastern Marion County.
Now Oil City police are asking for help finding the 55-year-old man.
Joseph Lee Andrews’ last known contact with his family was about 10 a.m. Feb. 4, Oil City police Officer Patti Carter said.
That’s when he headed west to help his friend cash his check and pay his monthly bills in Jefferson and Marshall, she added.
Andrews’ wife, son and daughter-in-law reported his disappearance to authorities the next day.
Carter said she has since been contacting every law enforcement agency in the area.
Authorities have interviewed Andrews’ friend more than once.
As the story goes, Carter said, Andrews headed out to Shreveport the evening of Feb. 4 but turned around and went back to his friend’s residence.
Andrews reportedly asked the friend for $30 and the friend said no.
That’s the last anyone has heard from Andrews, the police officer said.
Andrews was driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala that had silver duct tape over a broken passenger-side tail light. The license plate number is WQA840.
He was last seen wearing all black clothing. That includes a short-sleeve shirt over a long-sleeve shirt, slacks, tennis shoes plus a black Jordan baseball cap with a grey bill.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Andrews to call Oil City police at (318) 995-6681, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170 or their local law enforcement agency.
