Lufkin police: Man allegedly intoxicated on PCP kept repeating ‘Don’t do drugs, kids’

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After Lufkin police officers arrested a man believed to be intoxicated on PCP who had been found sitting in a woman’s car, he allegedly kept repeating, “Don’t do drugs, kids. This will happen.”
According to a press release posted on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page, the arrest happened at about 3:45 p.m. Monday in the area of McHale Street.
Bryan Albro, 38, of Lufkin, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a Class C public intoxication charge. He also had three outstanding warrants for public intoxication. Albro was released from jail Tuesday after he posted bail on a collective bond amount of $2,000.
The press release said Lufkin PD officers went to check out a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in progress at a home in the 700 block of McHale Street.
A woman told police that she heard her car door shut. When she walked outside, she found a man sitting in her car. She yelled at him to get out, and he did, the press release stated.
The woman also told police that the man lingered in her yard and told her he was lost before he walked away.
“When the officer arrived on the scene, the victim described the suspect as a black male wearing a dark-colored shirt and camo shorts,” the press release stated. “The officer found the suspect, later identified as Albro, walking down the road nearby.”
When the Lufkin PD officer spoke to Albro, he immediately said. “Did I kill somebody?” the press release stated. The officer said no and explained that a woman had reported that he had burglarized her car.
“Albro then asked, ‘Is this real life?” the press release stated.
Later, when the LPD officer asked Albro if he had anything on him, he replied that he might have some PCP.
“Albro then told the officer he was "high as a [expletive]," the press release stated. “He attempted to walk away, but the officer detained Albro for Albro's own safety while waiting for dispatch to check him for warrants.”
While he was inside the Lufkin PD officer’s patrol unit, Albro allegedly started behaving in an erratic and paranoid manner. The press release also said he started sweating and giving off the distinctive odor of someone intoxicated on PCP.
“Albro was placed under arrest for public intoxication.,” the post stated. “He also had three warrants for public intoxication. The whole way to jail, Albro repeated "Don't do drugs kids. This will happen."
According to the press release, a warrant will be filed on Albro for burglary of a motor vehicle.
