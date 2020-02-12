EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Rain will be heavy at times this morning, so be ready for some wet streets and even some flash flooding concerns during the morning commute. The rain will keep temperatures relatively steady in the 40s much of the day, with afternoon highs reaching the lower 50s. The rain will come to an end from west to east by late afternoon and clouds will begin to clear tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight with partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Breezy at times Thursday which will make it chilly with high temperatures still only reaching the lower 50s. More sunshine Friday, but still cool. Highs on Friday afternoon will be in the mid 50s. Temperatures will return to the 60s this weekend, but clouds will increase Saturday and slight chances for rain will return Saturday night into Sunday. Better chances for rain will come with another cold front next week.