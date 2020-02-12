Nacogdoches ISD consults city of Garrison after recent ransomware attack

“Our Chromebooks in the district, which is a different operating system, our flat panels that we’re in the process of installing in classrooms across the district. And then devices like iPads are ok to use,” said Les Linebarber, executive director of communications at NISD. “But if it’s a PC, it’s shut down right now. Probably our teachers and some of our other departments in the district are having to use pencil and paper right now to keep a record of what’s taken place.”