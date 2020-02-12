Strange man climbs into local woman’s car, falls asleep and gets arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was found sleeping inside a woman’s car and that woman had no idea who he was.
Wichita Falls Police responded to the 4100 block of Cypress Avenue on Feb. 10 about a burglary of a habitation.
Upon arrival the woman told police there was a man sleeping in her car in the garage, that she did not give this man permission to enter her car in any way and didn’t know him.
Officers identified the male as Quentin Griffin, 31, who was arrested for criminal trespassing of a habitation just after 6 p.m.
Griffin is being held in the Wichita County Jail on $2,000 in bonds for that charge.
