Texas Fishing Report

SABINE LAKE: FAIR. 55-58 degrees. Water stained to muddy in Neches and Sabine rivers, stained to clear mid-lake and stained at the south end. Speckled trout are still scattered in the main lake but are beginning to show up in small groups along shorelines and in larger bayous. The best lures are 1/4-oz. jigs with soft plastic tails such as Mirro Lure Lil John or Provokers. Suspending twitch baits such as Mirrodine or Borboleta Hot Rod or Lele. The best colors are white, limetreuse, or glow. Redfish are somewhat scattered, but the best bet is fishing in deeper bayous or along deeper shorelines. Entergy outfall canal and the ship channel at Sabine Pass are still holding reds. Best lures are jigs and soft plastics or Gulp. Mud Minnows or live Finger mullet on a Carolina rig will work as well. Flounder fishing is fair in deeper bayous or near the mouth of bayous and ditches. Spring flounder run hasn't begun yet but should in about three weeks if the weather stays mild. Best lures, jig and Gulp lures or live mud minnows.