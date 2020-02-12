Valentine’s Day treats and sweets by Mama Steph and Jennifer Kielman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is a fun bunch of recipes for you to try on Valentine’s Day (or any day, really. They’re just fun!) for someone you love. We kept them simple so that kids and even very novice cooks can put these together in no time.
Pudding-filled sugar cookie cups with various toppings
1 roll of sugar cookie dough
2 small boxes of Godiva White Chocolate pudding mix (or cheesecake flavore, etc.)
Whipped cream (we used Reddi Whip)
Toppings: Your favorite berries, small candies, caramel sauce, etc.
Method:
Preheat oven to 350. Spray a muffin tin (regular or mini, your choice) with cooking spray.
Open the chilled dough, and place a ball of dough in each cavity until you run out. The dough should fill about 2/3 of the cavity.
Press the dough into the muffin cavity to form a cup, making sure to leave no holes and to even out the top edge for a nice appearance.
Bake in the hot oven until golden brown and puffed up. I removed the puffed up cookie cups, pressed each one down with a tablespoon measure, and baked for two more minutes, then removed from the oven to cool completely.
Make the pudding according to package directions. Set aside.
Assemble your favorite toppings.
Fill each cooled cup with a generous amount of the pudding. Then add your favorite topping: a drizzle of caramel sauce with a berry on top, some strawberry jam and a bit of whipped cream, etc.
Serve on a plate scattered with berries or pink and red candies. Enjoy!
