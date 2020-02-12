WEBXTRA: Kylie Rios accomplishing goal of playing college volleyball

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Kylie Rios is accomplishing a goal she set by playing volleyball at the college level.
On Wednesday the Diboll senior signed a letter of intent with North Lake College in Irving.
Rios had to overcome multiple injuries her junior year just to make it back on the court her senior year.
The hard work paid off as she brought home the district newcomer of the year honor. Rios became the eighth Diboll student-athlete this year to sign with a college athletic program.
