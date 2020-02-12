WEBXTRA: Mason Wood headed to state swim meet

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday, Mason Wood will become the first swimmer for Pineywoods Community Academy to participate in the UIL Swim meet.
Wood, a senior at the school, was one of the early swimmers that helped start the program. Now he has his chance to bring home a state medal for the small school in Lufkin. Wood will be participating in the 100 yard breast stroke. His preliminary race is on Thursday at the University of Texas. Wood's brother was the first person from PCA to ever make it to state but it was in the diving competition.
Wood talked to our Caleb Beames after his final practice before hitting the road to Austin.
