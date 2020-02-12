WEBXTRA: Residents at Lufkin retirement facility will get married on Valentine’s Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Judy Scibetta and Earl Parker weren’t looking for romance. It just happened.
The Pinecrest Retirement Community residents in Lufkin plan to get married on Valentine’s Day.
Earl is the romantic of the two, writing love notes and asking Judy to a church dance. He’s also pretty methodical, having a list of ‘get acquainted’ questions he presented to Judy.
Both spent long, hard years caring lovingly for their former spouses during serious illnesses until their death.
Earl was lonely. Judy was ready to let go of responsibilities. She let Earl know right up front that she was not looking for a relationship.
Famous last words. Earl and Judy visit with Donna McCollum about their relationship, wedding plans and the future. It will certainly place you in the Valentine mood.
