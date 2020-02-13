ACU looks to sweep Texas A&M-CC

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Myles Smith has averaged 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jashawn Talton-Thomas has put up 10.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Payten Ricks has averaged 13.9 points and 2.3 steals while Joe Pleasant has put up 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 37.6 percent of the 178 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 14 for 31 over his last three games. He's also converted 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.