4 arrested after police seize drugs, stolen gun during Nacogdoches traffic stop

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested four men on a variety of drug and gun charges after a traffic stop search on Dolph Street allegedly turned up cocaine, Zanax. Ecstasy, marijuana, and a stolen gun on Wednesday.
According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the traffic stop occurred in the 1900 block of Dolph Street at about 3:51 p.m. on Wednesday.
The drugs found in the vehicle were packaged for distribution, the media report stated. Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that the gun had been reported stolen after a recent vehicle burglary in the town.
The four men were arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
The suspects’ names, charges, and bond amounts include:
- Deundre Tyvan Davis, 28, of Nacogdoches - two counts of first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, state-jail felony possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, and two counts of Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams. His bond amount was set at $110,000.
- Jonathan Roldan Garcia, 24, of Nacogdoches - two counts of first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, state-jail felony possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, and Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams. His bond amount was set at $107,500.
- Hakeem Kevon Nash, 29, of Nacogdoches - two counts of first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, state-jail felony possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, and Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams. His bond amount was set at $107,500.
- Keundez Dawone Thorne, 24, of Nacogdoches - two counts of first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, state-jail felony possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, state-jail felony theft of a firearm, Class A misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a weapon, and Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams. His bond amount was set at $115,000.
