Crawfish controversy: Do you dip your crawfish in sauce?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A TV station in Houston posted a very important question on Twitter Tuesday, Feb. 11 asking its followers if they liked to dip their crawfish in sauce. One of the choices was just a little bit unusual.
The Twitter post from KPRC 2 Houston asked followers if they liked to dip their crawfish in melted butter, ketchup or nothing. The choice of plain ketchup had some people feeling some type of way.
Others were saying they enjoyed mixing ketchup with mayo, Worcestershire, and cajun seasoning.
There is one thing we can all agree on crawfish needs to be $1.97/lb again.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.