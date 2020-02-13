Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for burglarizing Zavalla baseball complex, stealing electricity

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly broke into a youth baseball complex in Zavalla, so he could steal electricity.
As of Feb. 11, Brian Andrew Leviness, 28, is wanted in Angelina County on a burglary charge. However, law enforcement officers haven’t been able to find him.
The Zavalla Police Department learned on Dec. 5, 2019, that Leviness had broken into a building at the youth baseball complex on Marshall Street to steal electricity for a nearby residence, according to the bulletin on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website. Leviness allegedly buried and extension cord between the two structures to route power from the building to house.
The bulletin stated that warrants must be verified before an arrest is made. It also cautioned that anyone who spots Leviness should not attempt to apprehend him.
“’Current location’ means the position on this planet where a person is at the moment you submit a tip,” the bulletin stated. “All information is welcomed, but anonymous tips giving a fugitive’s current location, the vehicle they’re operating, and who they’re with usually help more than those reporting social media posts and unverified or old details.”
