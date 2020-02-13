Deliberations underway in sentencing trial of Lukin man who killed woman on Christmas Eve

By T'Ebonie Tanner and KTRE Digital Media Staff | February 13, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 12:54 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The jury in the sentencing trial of a Lufkin man who pleaded guilty to murder is expected to continue deliberations Thursday afternoon.

Closing arguments in the sentencing trial of Cedarrius Blake wrapped up Wednesday and deliberations began shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

In December, Blake pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of Tresten Gray. Angelina County deputies found Gray dead in a car on Tripletree Street in Angelina County on Christmas Eve 2017 after responding to a report of shots fired, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

Blake faces 5 years to 99 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

