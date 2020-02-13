Dennis Rodman to appear at Texas Tech vs. Texas basketball game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attorney Davis W. Smith will be bringing NBA legend Dennis Rodman to attend the Texas vs Texas Tech basketball game February 29, in Lubbock.
Dennis Rodman attended a Texas Tech basketball game last season as well thanks to Davis W. Smith.
A video of the announcement could be found on the Facebook of attorney Davis W. Smith.
In the video Dennis Rodman teases of a new television commercial coming out soon.
The video can be seen below:
