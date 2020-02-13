East Texas Ag News: Weather conditions affect cattle prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week’s recent weather caused all weight class averages from 400 pounds and lighter to end uneven and drop about 4 dollars.
But class averages over 400 pounds ended 2 to 4 dollars stronger, according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows were two dollars stronger and slaughter bulls finished 5 dollars higher. The wet and colder conditions across the grazing and feedlot regions appear to keep buyer aggression at a minimum. Growing concerns about the coronavirus are also a factor in beef demand.
